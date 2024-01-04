On Dec. 1, Jack Abraham Lustgarten of Randallstown and Sarasota, Florida, at 89. He is survived by children Lisa (Jerry) Janofsky, Nancy (Ned DeLaCour) Lustgarten and Stephen (Diana Gonzalez) Lustgarten; grandchildren Eric (Elizabeth), Adam (Sarah Jampel) and Lacey Janofsky, Benjamin DeLaCour, Nicole, Jaquelyn and Avery Lustgarten; great-grandchildren Edith, Samuel, Anna and Rhea Janofsky; sister Boodie Sedlezky; brother-in-law Michael Hurley; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by wife of 53 years, Janet Lustgarten.

Contributions may be made to The Covenant House, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.