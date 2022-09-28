On Sept. 14, Jacquelin “Jackie” Stern (née Schimberg) of Baltimore at 93. She is survived by daughters Barbara Stern and Ilene (Robert) Mandelberg; grandson Matthew Mandelberg; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by husband Martin Stern; companion Ivan Oshrine; siblings Lenore Ginsberg and Henry Stone; and parents Shiva and Isaac Schimberg. Jacquelin will be remembered as a woman who would give everything she had to help the people around her. Her kindness could make a friend out of everyone she met, and it often did. Jackie enjoyed reading and took pleasure in taking care of herself, always spending time carefully and perfectly applying makeup every single time she would leave the house. Her uniquely generous personality found her a husband then a partner that anyone would be lucky to connect with, and her daughters find joy in knowing that she was the best mother anyone could have or hope for. May her memory be for a blessing always.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.