Jacqueline Cohen (nee Kami), of Pikesville, Holocaust survivor, formerly of Paris, France, passed away on October 3, at the age of 100. She is survived by her loving children, Marc (Ilene) Cohen and Charlie (Phyllis) Cohen; beloved grandchildren, Daniel (Billur) Cohen, Ben Cohen (Sabrina Sepulveda); Sarah (Amit) Nadiv, Michelle (Eric) Shapiro and Scott (Lauren) Cohen; and cherished great-grandchildren, Dorian Nadiv, Liam Nadiv, Samuel Cohen, Lal Senigne, Charlotte Cohen and Abigail Cohen. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Walter Cohen; adored son, Jay Cohen; and dear parents, Jacob and Rose Kami.