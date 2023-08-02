On July 24, Jacqueline Ziskind (née Moody). She is survived by husband Stanley Ziskind; son Bryan Saddler; daughter-in-law Paula Saddler; and granddaughter Teresa Saddler Ward (Benjamin). Originally from Chester on Kent Island, she graduated from St. Margaret’s School in Tappahannock, Virginia, after which she had a long career in government service for the state of Maryland including work at the District Courts of Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. While raised as a Methodist, she joined the Episcopal Church as a young adult and in later life converted to Judaism, the faith of her last husband. She will be remembered for her warm heart, patience and love of service including volunteer work for the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary on Kent Island, and, following her retirement, extensive work on behalf of the philanthropic organization Covenant Guild.

