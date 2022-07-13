On June 30, Jake W. Meisel of Towson at 27. He is survived by parents Michael and Wendi Meisel; grandparents Randi-Lynn Cohen and Joel and Deborah Meisel; brothers Dylan Meisel and Austin Meisel; aunts Margo Sadow, Olga Meisel, Virginia Neslein and Andrea Papermaster; uncles Mike Sadow, Marc Meisel, Ron Neslein and Stephen Papermaster; cousins Alex Papermaster, David Papermaster, Taylor Rose Sadow, Jack Sadow, Max Meisel, Layla Meisel, Randi Reichel, Olivia Neslein, Savannah Neslein, Lauren Neslein, Peyton Neslein and Tyler Neslein. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, brother and friend. He was an avid and talented outdoor sportsman. He was a happy, fun-loving man who was always ready to laugh. Most important thing for him was to be sure his friends and family were always close.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.