On Jan. 7, James Allan Rothschild of Baltimore at 76. He is survived by wife Audrey; sons Evan and Josh; their daughters-in-law Allyson and Kelsey; granddaughter Sage; siblings (and spouses) Steve (Marilyn), Bruce (Ellen), Karen (Sid) and Frank; sisters-in laws Ilene (David) and Ellen; cousins Tanya, Mark, Lisa, Joanie, Ronnie, Bobby, Barbara (David), Allison (Richard), Cherie, Josie and (Bill); nieces and nephews Emily (Chris), Laura (Ben), Sarah (Jared), Jeffrey (Katie), Julie (Erez), Cindy (Tony), Zack (Ferka), Jonathan (Robin), Daniel (Megan), Jamie and Maddy; and great-nieces and nephews Charlie, Robbie, Rafi, Joey, Benji, JoAnna, Jack, Erita, Ben, Jadyn, Neve, Matan, Adiel, Galia, Elezar, Yona, Hailey, Reagan and Blake. He was predeceased by parents Ruth and Walter Rothschild. He loved to travel, and when they became empty nesters, he and his wife traveled as much as they could throughout Europe. He favorite trip was what he named “in the Footsteps of Van Gogh” (his favorite artist) where they started in Amsterdam, the birthplace of Van Gogh, then went on to Paris to see his paintings and then went on to Provence where they saw the scenes he painted and the room he lived in in Arles. Quick witted, Jim could think fast on his feet, had a voracious thirst for knowledge of history, and was a big reader of nonfiction. He loved the TV shows on how things work even though famous past foes included a ping pong table and barbeque grill. He was an outstanding photographer, most prominently with a photograph of Cal Ripken’s home run in game 2131 from Sept. 6, 1995, having been accepted for display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Contributions may be sent to MAPS (Maryland Association for Parkinson’s Support).