On August 21, James S. Sagner of Greenland, NH at 80. He is survived by brother Arnold (Monica) of Baltimore; children Stephen (Jennifer) of White Plains, NY; Amy (Scott) of Amherst, MA; and Robert-Paul (Nadya) of Bethesda, MD; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Helen and Stanley Sagner.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Good Shepherd Services, online at goodshepherds.org/give-to-support-nyc-youth-and-families/.