On Sept. 5, Janet Snyder (née Brodsky) of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by children Linda Huganir (Lee Coplan), Robert Snyder (Hillary Michelson) and Debby Hirsh (Richard); grandchildren Nikki Huganir (Henry Melcher), Adam Huganir (Katie Griffin), Jordan Snyder, Whitney Clark (Kevin), Zachary Hirsh, Jason Hirsh (fiancée Lauren Garcia), Lindsay Hirsh and Rebecca Law; and great-grandchildren Lucy Clark and Romy Melcher. She is also survived by friend and caregiver Nana Dansoa Ampofo. She was predeceased by parents Irwin and Betty (née Bobritsky) Brodsky; husband of 68 years Dr. Edwin Snyder who died in 2021; and sisters Harriet Pravitz and Susan Brown.She was raised in Philadelphia and was a graduate of Philadelphia High School for Girls and the University of Pennsylvania. She and her husband raised their children in Philadelphia and spent their summers boating on the Chesapeake Bay. In retirement they lived in Margate, New Jersey, and were active in the Democratic Club, Avoda Club, Art Goes to School and Congregation Beth El. Her greatest joy was hosting and spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends at the shore.

Contributions may be made to AVODA Club of Atlantic County, Box 3120, Margate, NJ 08402; or the Margate Democratic Club C/O Karen Trantas, 120 N. Vendome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.