On March 6, Janice Portney of Reisterstown at 72. She is survived by siblings Harriet Portney and Stanley Portney; nephews Jay Grone and Daryl Grone; and great-nieces and great-nephews Perry Grone, Dakota Grone and Esmi Grone. She was predeceased by parents Betty and Samuel Portney.

Contributions may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.