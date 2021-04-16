Jason Blavatt, 2022 Annual Campaign development chair, invests in the effort

Reisterstown resident Jason Blavatt is The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore’s development chair for the 2022 Annual Campaign, but he’s been involved with The Associated for more than 20 years.

Blavatt is the managing partner at Blavatt and Blavatt, LLC, a small private law firm based in Owings Mills.

He and his wife Amy have two children. Their son will be graduating from Tulane University this year, and their daughter is finishing up her first year at the College of Charleston.

“My parents taught me, and my brother, that if we are in a position to make the world a better place and help others, we should not only take the opportunity, but invest ourselves in the effort 100%,” Blavatt said in an email.

Blavatt, a lifelong member of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, grew up in Owings Mills. He was raised in a Conservative Jewish home. He attended Chizuk Amuno’s religious school and had his bar mitzvah there. After attending Owings Mills High School, Blavatt went to Gettysburg College and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a bachelor’s in political science/history. He then attended the Penn State Dickinson School of Law, where he was articles editor of the Journal of International Law and graduated with a J.D.

His involvement with The Associated started with his family.

“My family has been involved with the Associated for [three] generations,” Blavatt said. “When I returned to Baltimore after law school, I was looking for opportunities to become engaged in the Jewish community and that led to joining the Young Leadership Council of the Associated.”

Blavatt is looking forward to his new role at The Associated, where he will be working with a group of volunteers called the Campaign Cabinetto to raise the funds necessary to support the Associated system for the 2022 fiscal year.

“My role as Development Chair has been reimagined and restructured to look at our community needs in a truly holistic approach and work to optimize our resources to serve those in need, while opening new opportunities for new donors to experience the mitzvah of supporting those in our community,” Blavatt said.

In this position, he wants to educate donors in order to help more families.

“My goal is to educate donors on the many facets of the Associated and how the unified network of agencies and affiliates have such a remarkable impact in the lives of so many families,” he said. “Greater awareness of the tremendous work of the Associated will lead to increased support and the ability to increase our impact.”

Blavatt also holds other positions at The Associated, including serving on its board.

“I chair a Managing Council of the Community Planning and Allocations division, which works closely with agencies of the Associated to discuss strategy, goals, planning, evaluation and financial planning,” he said. “In addition, I serve on the Associated Jewish Charities of Baltimore Board, which oversees the management of the investments of the Associated.”

Outside of The Associated, Blavatt holds other volunteer leadership positions, including serving as chair of the Baltimore County Human Relations Commission, on the LifeBridge Health board of directors and on the Northwest Hospital board of directors.

When Blavatt isn’t working, he says his greatest joy is spending time with his family and traveling with them.

“I enjoy sports, theater and music, as well as my time at shul with friends,” Blavatt said. “Obviously, the pandemic has altered the opportunity to enjoy many things in life, but it has renewed my appreciation for the opportunities that I have been given.”