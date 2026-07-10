Jay Mark Mandel, the Poet, the Rebel, the Inventor, the Rescuer of Animals and Best Friend, passed away on June 18 at the age of 73 in Frederick. He is survived by his beloved uncle, Sidney Cohen; devoted cousins, Judy Cohen, Randy Cohen, Josh Rubinfeld, Arthur Rubinfeld, Adrienne Friedman, Ellen Gross, Susan Natkow, and Martin Feldman; and cherished friends, Jackie Gordon-Spalding, Melissa Uram, Carolyn Lewis Riberio, and Notre Gibbs. He was predeceased by loving parents, Jeanie and Morris Mandel.