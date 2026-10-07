JCC to Screen Oct. 7 Documentary Focused on Healing, Hope.

For Jews around the world, Oct. 7 will never stop hurting.

But for Sara Shalva, chief advancement officer of the JCC of Greater Baltimore, as the years pass, it’s important to make sure to incorporate the idea of hope into memorial events, even as we commemorate a day of tragedy.

“I don’t want to make people’s loss or trauma in any way smaller. I do think that as time progresses, it behooves us to think about how we build memorial occasions, acknowledging the passing of time,” she said.

This year, on Oct. 11, the JCC is doing that by hosting a screening of the documentary “The Bridge,” accompanied by a discussion with film producer David Fishof, who founded the music camp that is chronicled in the film.

“The Bridge” tells the stories of 10 Israelis who survived the Oct. 7 attacks as they travel to Los Angeles to attend the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, using music and each other to help move forward from tragedy.

“We hope that this film will be uplifting and provide a sense of hope and really focus on the musicians’ experiences. The idea is that these musicians experienced this terrible tragedy and trauma, but then here comes this guy who offers to bring them to Los Angeles to introduce them to amazing rock musicians. It’s about how music is healing and is powerful, and in some ways, helps people who have been hurt move on,” Shalva said.

Kevin Bright is a producer of “The Bridge,” and he said that one of the most rewarding experiences to date was showing the film in Tel Aviv.

“The biggest part of the reaction in Israel that I was so happy about is several people came up to me and said ‘Thank you for making a film where we’re not the victims. Thank you for making a film where we’re human beings,’ and that really hit me hard,” Bright said.

The community in Baltimore has, so far, responded well to this idea, as tickets have sold and people have expressed their interest in person to members of the JCC team. A community walk will take place the same day to commemorate Oct. 7, held by the Baltimore Zionist District and Har Sinai — Oheb Shalom. Shalva said that she thinks the events will run well as a pair.

“First, you can listen to some speakers, move your body, maybe pick up some lunch or have some of our concessions and then watch the movie,” Shalva said.

Shalva said that those in attendance will be reminded of the importance of preserving what happened on Oct. 7, but will also be reminded of the power of music. The Israelis who are featured in the film use their talents and passions to help alleviate what they and fellow Israelis experienced.

“It reminds me that musicians just love to make music … whether you’re famous or not famous, you love to play your instrument. You love to sing with people. You love to jam, and so this guy David Fishof is a person who’s a convener, who brings people together to experience joy through music,” Shalva said.

Bright said that the film tells the stories of people, not a certain political perspective.

“I think particularly now, when there’s a lot of conflict and confusion in our tribe about many things, I think it’s a unifier … it shows a very different side of what happened on Oct. 7, and doesn’t ask any political allegiance to enjoy the film. You don’t have to take a side. It’s a human story, and it’s about people getting through suffering and trauma,” Bright said.

Shalva added that, as Jews, there are benchmarks for death, including sitting shiva, observing shloshim and reciting Kaddish.

“When you look back on the war, there are benchmarks and milestones,” Shalva said.

She recalled the recalled the release of the first hostages, and also when the final hostages returned home.

“The Jewish people experienced a profound tragedy on Oct. 7 … what we’ve seen since then is an incredible, frightening rise in antisemitism. So the way we look back on Oct. 7 and the way we commemorate it is very important to our future and to how we think about our relationship with other Jews, how we think about our relationship with Israel and how we think about our identity as a Jewish organization,” Shalva said. “All of these things are relevant when it comes to how we’re thinking about Oct. 7 and commemorating it at the Gordon Center through this film.”

Bright said that the lessons depicted go beyond Oct. 7.

“We all need support during those tough times. You can’t just do it alone. So, with time and patience and support, anything can be navigated and overcome,” he said.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com