On April 20, Jean Platt (née Tinanoff) of Pikesville at 83. She is survived by husband Alan Platt; children Bruce (Wendy) Platt and Danny (Elizabeth) Platt; brother Norman (Susan) Tinanoff; sister-in-law Etta (late Milton) Weitzman; grandchildren Jori Platt, Lauren Platt, Ryan Platt, George (Erin) Clift, Joseph Clift (Jody McDaniel) and Jeremiah (Kate) Clift; and great-grandchildren Landon Cooley, Damion Clift, Addison McDaniel and Ryleigh, Ainsley and Trey Clift. She was predeceased by parents Sarah and Israel Tinanoff. She and her husband enjoyed 63 years together. Her joy was raising their two sons, followed by their six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Another happiness in her life was her time spent with friends playing mahjong.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.