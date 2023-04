On April 16, Jeffrey Allen Legum of Baltimore at 84. He is survived by wife Ina Legum (née Luchinsky); children Sherri and Gary Kassimir, Laurie and Jason Sklar and Ilene Schwartz (Sean Love); siblings Beverly Legum Aaron, E. Wayne and Wendy Legum, Cheryl and Jay Morgan; grandchildren Vicki and Zack Albert, Ali and Michael Kleeman, Marisa Kassimir, Skylar Sklar (Ana Costa), Dari Jo Sklar (Brian Clarke), Landon Sklar, Gyllian Sklar (Kyle Weiprecht), Dori Schwartz and Evan Schwartz; and great-grandchildren Leo, Ryder, Leni, Sylvie, Sage and Kai. He was predeceased by parents Rose and Bernard Legum; son-in-law Sol Schwartz; and brother-in-law Stew Aaron.

Contributions may be sent to Passover Basket Fund, 2126 Harmony Woods Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Nelson Neuman Kiddish Fund at Beth Tfiloh, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.