On July 24, Jeffrey Michael Tobin of Annapolis at 76. He is survived by wife Star Tobin (née Zaner); children Craig (Jill) Tobin, Ross (Meghan) Tobin and Julie (Andrew) Sindler; sister Sandra Tobin; and grandchildren Jaxson Tobin, Ashley Sindler, Grace Tobin, Chloe Sindler, Evan Tobin and Naomi Tobin. He was predeceased by parents Rose and Joseph Tobin.

