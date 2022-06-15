On May 26, Jeffrey Welsh of Owings Mills at 66. He is survived by wife Gayle Welsh (née Buratt); children Jenna Bernstein and Michael Welsh; siblings Marsha (Victor) Saltzman and Eric (Carol) Welsh; and granddaughter Eva Bernstein. He was predeceased by parents Mitzi (Miki) and Edward Welsh. He loved fishing, crabbing, playing the drums, cooking and spending quality time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Contributions may be sent to Maryland Association for Parkinson Support, P.O. Box 450, Brooklandville, MD 21022.