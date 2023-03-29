On March 19, Jerald “Jerry” Rothstein of Baltimore at 78. He is survived by wife Marcia Rothstein (née Bloom); children Caren Stahl and Kevin Rothstein; brother Neil (Shelley) Rothstein; and grandchildren Ryan Stahl, Noah Rothstein and Jonah (Lydia) Rothstein. He was predeceased by parents Rona and Jack Rothstein; and son-in-law John Stahl. He was a hall of fame insurance rep, avid golfer and tennis player. He cherished his grandchildren and loved vacationing with his family at the Outer Banks every summer. He enjoyed traveling with his wife of 56 years around the U.S. and the world, visiting numerous countries. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all who knew him. He will surely be missed.

Contributions may be sent to National Kidney Foundation of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Suite 404, Lutherville, MD 21093.