On Jan. 12, Jerome David Goldberg of Pikesville at 89. He is survived by wife of over 60 years Tanya Brown Goldberg; daughters Miriam (Norman) Siegel, Marcy (Harry) Kovelman and Lynda (James) Weber; sister Janice Margulies; grandchildren Hayley (Jesse) Weber, Matthew Siegel, Harrison Kovelman, Grant Kovelman, Vivian Kovelman, Jordan Weber and Madison Weber; aides Chibuzor Olumuyiwce, Lisa Talley, Douglas Mormah, Alisha Banner and Dashawn Owens; and step-grandchildren Andrea, Staci, Aaron and Tori. He was predeceased by parents Miriam and Irving Goldberg and brother-in-law Howard Margulies. He worked for 42 years at the US Patent and Trademark Office and 20 years with HR Block. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family and kindness to others.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.