On April 8, Jerome Davis of Pikesville at 94. He is survived by wife Marjorie Davis (née Schoenfeld); daughter Cheryl Cannon; sister Marjorie Fenster; grandchildren Rachel Maj (Tyler Garee), Matthew Maj (fiancée, Emily Lagan) and Robert Cannon; son-in-law Ronald Maj; brother-in-law Stephen Schoenfeld; and sister-in-law Lorraine Schoenfeld. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by daughter Terri Davis; brother-in-law Ronald Fenster; and parents Mollie and Nathan Davis. He was warm and friendly. He loved to tell jokes and laugh. He loved his family and friends, and he truly appreciated the kindness of the staff at North Oaks/Autumn Ridge. He will be dearly missed.

Contributions may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266; The Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; or the charity of your choice.