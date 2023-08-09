Jerome Scherr

On July 31, Jerome Scherr of Baltimore at 96. He is survived by wife Joan Scherr (née Honigsberg); children Janet (Brian) Hebbel, Steven (Marcia) Scherr, Wayne (Katherine) Scherr and Scott (Anastasia) Scherr; grandchildren Richard (Jessica) Hebbel, Kevin (Katherine) Hebbel, Ashley (Eugene) Aynbinder, Jeffrey (Amy) Scherr, Rachel (Shaun) Rowan, Rebecca Scherr and Iris Scherr; and great-grandchildren Olivia Fuller, Elizabeth Hebbel, William Hebbel, Henry Hebbel, Claire Hebbel, Justin Aynbinder, Evan Scherr and Jacob Scherr. He was predeceased by siblings Esther (Morton) Eisman and Sidney (Rose) Scherr; and parents Celia and Victor Scherr.

Contributions may be sent to Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, PO Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297. Please designate for esophageal cancer research.

