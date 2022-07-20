On July 11, Jerry D. Rubin of Pikesville at 92. He is survived by wife Yonnie Rubin (née Lieberman); daughter Debbie (Robert) Rombro; siblings Helen Mclemore, Robert (Phyllis) Donati; grandchildren Lindsay (Mick) Grossman, Michelle Rombro (Bailey Armstrong) and David Rombro; and great-grandson Benjamin Grossman. He was predeceased by son David Rubin, sister Rosalie Komros and parents Edith and Louis Feldsher.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice of Towson, 11311 McCormick Road, Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.