On Nov. 25, Jerry Goldberg of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by wife Alice Goldberg (née Haiman); children Sandy (Scott) Parsowith and Lenny (Yael) Goldberg; grandchildren Rochel Lazar, Penina Shepard, Yehuda Goldberg, David Goldberg, Moriah Konikov, Yonaton Goldberg, Roni Ashbel, Ruti Oren, Michal Shabat and Benyamin Goldberg; and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughter Sarah Goldberg-Popper; brother Edward Goldberg; and parents Lena and Joseph Goldberg.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel