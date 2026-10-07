Jessica Nare: Baltimore Hebrew Congregation Member Creates a Jewish Legacy in Mount Washington

Whether Jessica Nare is at her day job as assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at Johns Hopkins University School of Education or working in her free time as the Jewish Connection Network E.B. Hirsh preschool partner connector, she is bringing people together.

“A lot of my professional work is tied to similar issues of creating connection, creating community and making sure that people feel welcomed and included. So, one thing that’s been really important to me is that when new families join E.B. Hirsh, they get a personal welcome from me and an invitation to meet up or have a playdate with our kids,” Nare said.

Nare and her family are also members of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, and she said having her family life be so centered around Baltimore Hebrew and E.B. Hirsh — a part of BHC — has been a wonderful experience.

“Something that I love about E.B. Hirsh is that it’s not just a place where I drop my kids off and send them a check. It’s a place where everyone knows their names, and really that’s throughout the entire synagogue,” she said.

Nare said one of her most rewarding experiences as a partner connector for E.B. Hirsh came when a new family joined the school — their daughter’s first foray into a classroom. They were anxious, Nare said, but helping them get over their nerves was rewarding for both parties.

“We got to meet up and spend some time at the park and hang out a week before she started, and it was just really great to learn more about their family and tell them more about the school and put them a little bit more at ease,” Nare said.

For Nare, that feeling is something you can find all around the Jewish community in Baltimore, not just at Baltimore Hebrew or E.B. Hirsh. She and her family moved to the community from San Diego and she said she has really come to love it.

“I really appreciate the community-focused nature of Baltimore and Mount Washington. My kids have friends in the neighborhood; they can run out the front door and ride their bikes, and that’s something that we weren’t able to do in San Diego,” Nare said. “The Jewish community here is really vibrant, and that’s also something that we didn’t really have in San Diego.”

The family moved to Baltimore because of ties to the area, settling in Mount Washington by chance.

“My husband really wanted to live in Baltimore City. We would come back a couple of times a year to visit his parents, and so every time we were here, we would visit open houses and check out different neighborhoods. I was actually the one who found Mount Washington kind of randomly,” Nare said.

The neighborhood affords her kids a chance to go to school down the street, be close to Baltimore Hebrew and be friends with other Jewish youngsters.

“It’s been a really good experience for us,” she said.

Nare’s work at Hopkins is not Jewish, but she has a history working in the Jewish professional world. In California, Nare worked as director of leadership programs with Jewish Family Service of San Diego. In previous jobs, she has worked closely on alleviating antisemitism. Today, she enjoys focusing on building Jewish community with E.B. Hirsh and Jewish Connection Network.

“I have a lot of work in that space, although the antisemitism work was very difficult and challenging,” Nare said.

Nare said her family has a rich Jewish history, though her grandfather was relentlessly bullied for being Jewish as a child and later encountered quotas limiting Jewish enrollment in higher education. He changed his name to appear less Jewish, a decision that saddened Nare as she grew up and learned about the shame he felt over his Jewish identity.

“I always felt really proud of those Jewish parts of myself. My family wasn’t as involved in the Jewish community as a result of [what happened to my grandfather], but that’s something that was really important to me as I had my own family and my own kids,” Nare said. “I wanted them to be connected to their Jewish identity, and so as the kids have gotten older, that’s something that we’ve been really able to foster, and that’s been a beautiful thing.”

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com