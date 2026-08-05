Opinion: Jewish Families are Refusing to Retreat

By Chaya Yosovich



Around the world, headlines tell a story of rising global anxiety, tension and an increasingly fractured world fueled by conflict and political polarization. For Jewish communities across the Diaspora, these challenges are inescapable. They are deeply felt in our community centers and homes. Yet quietly, beneath all the noise and turmoil, a different reality is unfolding inside our classrooms, sowing the seeds of hope.

At the Yael Foundation, we recently analyzed data from our global network of 145 Jewish educational institutions spanning 48 countries, and the findings are striking. Despite, or perhaps due to, the pressures facing the Jewish world today, more than half (52%) of our funded schools registered an increase in student enrollment over the past year, while another quarter (26%) held perfectly steady.

The remaining 22% saw enrollment decline due to a handful of identifiable pressures: institutions operating very close to the front lines of the war in Ukraine, communities under acute economic strain and a general contraction of the Jewish population in certain areas.

This trend within Yael-supported schools across Europe, Latin America and parts of Asia is also present in North America. Prizmah’s 2025-26 census of 305 Jewish day schools across the United States and Canada found enrollment growing across every denomination for the first time on record, surging from roughly 94,000 to more than 100,000 students.

Inside Yael’s own network, the trend holds. We’re seeing a true thirst for Jewish education around the world, from major hubs like France, Germany and Brazil to smaller, historic communities in Georgia, Norway and Portugal. Even in war-torn Ukraine, where schools are operating under extreme pressure, classrooms away from the war zones are maintaining or growing their student bodies.

Amid all the challenges that Jewish communities face, Jewish education stands out. We are witnessing today a remarkable movement in which parents are making a conscious decision to invest more deeply in their children’s Jewish identity through formal education, refusing to allow immense challenges to define their relationship with Judaism.

There is a long-standing assumption that when antisemitism rises and the geopolitical climate darkens, the natural instinct is to pull back, blend in or minimize visibility out of security concerns. That instinct is built on valid, real fears, and yet we are seeing the opposite in many communities around the world.

Rather than retreating, parents are increasingly viewing Jewish schools as essential sanctuaries. These classrooms provide identity, a sense of deep belonging, physical and emotional security and a grounded community during highly uncertain times. Jewish education becomes a place to build confidence and resilience. It teaches our children that their heritage is rich, beautiful and empowering.

However, we must view our progress to date as a reflection of our potential. A great deal of work remains. Education has always been the engine of Jewish continuity, and encouragingly, our data shows that Jewish families instinctively understand this. The challenge now before us as philanthropists, community leaders or simply members of the global Jewish community, is to move beyond mere preservation.

We must push toward active expansion and bold innovation. Our responsibility is to ensure that Jewish schools have the resources, modern tools, top-tier teachers and physical capacity to meet the surging demand. No family that desires a Jewish education for their child should ever be turned away for lack of space or resources.

This is a call to all those who are committed to ensuring a strong Jewish future, especially at a time when our identity, heritage and community are under threat.

Perhaps the most powerful Jewish response to this challenging moment is not being delivered from a podium, in a parliament or at a protest. It is taking place each morning at the school gates, when parents entrust their kids to institutions that will teach them who they are and give them the confidence to say so.

Those who seek to intimidate Jews expect fear to produce withdrawal, silence and assimilation. Instead, many families are answering uncertainty by choosing deeper connection. Every additional child entering a Jewish classroom is more than an enrollment statistic. It is a declaration that Jewish life will not merely endure this period, but emerge from it stronger, prouder and more deeply rooted.

That declaration must be matched by action: We have to invest in expanding access, strengthening schools and training outstanding educators so that every family seeking a Jewish future can find a place for its children.

There are more opportunities today for children to receive a Jewish education than there have been in years. Inside our schools, the next generation is learning how to thrive with pride in their Jewish identity. It is our collective duty to ensure that this light amid the darkness continues to grow.