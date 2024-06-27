Jewish Household in Glen Neighborhood Vandalized With Swastikas

A home in Baltimore’s Glen neighborhood was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti on Wednesday, June 26. A Jewish family’s public driveway was spray-painted with several poorly drawn swastikas and the word “bitch.”

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the graffiti was first noticed by a neighbor the day before at around 6 p.m., though it was not reported because the witness was driving and did not see it for long. A police officer was dispatched to the scene on the 26th following a report from an anonymous caller.

Glen is known for its prominent populations of Orthodox Jewish and Black residents, as well as their shared community, which has earned the neighborhood coverage in local publications such as the Baltimore Sun.

On Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer called on the Baltimore Police Department to investigate this incident.

“This hate has no place in Baltimore or anywhere else,” he wrote.

Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said that he has spoken with the Baltimore Police Department and that they are taking the incident seriously. A hate crime investigation is active and ongoing.

“Unfortunately, we continue to see a surge in antisemitic and hate-filled graffiti, particularly since the Oct. 7 attacks. This is yet another example that is trying to create fear and distrust,” Libit said. “Once again, we call on our community to stand together against hate and antisemitism, and make it clear that hate has no place here.”