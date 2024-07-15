Jewish Pikesville Man Attacked in DC in Alleged Hate Crime

A Jewish Pikesville resident wearing a kippah was attacked on July 10 in the Washington, D.C., neighborhood of Foggy Bottom, and authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Ariel Golfeyz, 31, was walking toward the Foggy Bottom Metro station on his way to work at 8:35 a.m. when a man attacked him from behind.

“All of a sudden, … I see a fist and I hear a noise. That fist is the assailant … and he punches me at my right cheekbone area and I go down, and the noise is just my cheekbone,” Golfeyz said in an interview with the Baltimore Jewish Times. “It’s a loud noise.”

The perpetrator, 38, repeatedly punched Golfeyz and made antisemitic statements, some blaming Golfeyz for the Israel-Hamas war. “He was screaming very derogatory and antisemitic tropes,” said Golfeyz, a member of Congregation Beit Yaakov.

“He starts punching and kicking me,” Golfeyz said. “I’m taking big blows to the forehead and he’s sucker-punching me. At first, I curl up with my head trying to cover my forehead. And then I realized, this guy’s not stopping. This is life or death over here.”

The fight continued until both Golfeyz and the assailant were on the ground. Golfeyz said he attempted to grab the assailant’s neck, then bit the assailant on the leg. A Metro Transit Police Department special police officer arrived 25 to 30 minutes after Golfeyz called 911 and deescalated the situation. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department arrived on the scene shortly after.

Golfeyz said he believes if the police had not shown up, the assailant would have killed him. “He was not stopping at all. … It was really, really bad.

“You cannot have in a civil society, at 8:30 in the morning on a work day, someone coming and just attacking someone so viciously that he wants to kill them in a public, safe neighborhood in D.C.,” he said.

As police were on the scene, the assailant continued to scream antisemitic remarks and slurs, which Golfeyz said was captured by body camera footage.

“He went on multiple antisemitic rants about how the Jews run the media, … how we introduced rap music, how we keep people at bay with their mortgages and how we’re the cause of all the wars,” Golfeyz said of the assailant. “He was pointing to me, screaming at me and being very violent while we were standing with the special police officer.”

Golfeyz received medical assessment for his injuries immediately after the incident. He underwent medical testing, including a CT scan on his forehead for blunt force trauma, and a follow-up since he bit the assailant. MPD charged the assailant with simple assault with hate/bias, then changed the charge to felony assault. Police are investigating the case.

“MPD is focused on reducing all crime Districtwide. We know any hate- or bias-based incident can make communities vulnerable and more fearful. It’s why we ensure these types of incidents are vigorously investigated, and why our approach for hate and bias reduction includes public education on identifying and reporting these types of incidents,” said an MPD spokesperson in an emailed statement to the JT.

Golfeyz has no doubt that this incident was a hate crime fueled by antisemitism. “It didn’t matter if I was wearing a kippah or a Magen David, … he was just looking for Jews in general,” he said.

“This guy was well-educated in being an antisemite and being a Jew hater. He had some really strong talking points that you would hear in 1930s, 1940s Germany,” Golfeyz said.

Rabbi Hyim Shafner of Kesher Israel Congregation in Georgetown condemned the incident. Kesher Israel is located less than a mile from where the incident occurred, and was the target of an antisemitic attack in December 2023.

“All people of good conscience should be appalled that America, which was founded as a country for freedom of religion, has become a place where Jewish people are afraid to walk or to attend a synagogue service without security,” Shafner said in a emailed statement. “Our nation’s capital especially should be a place which exemplifies the best elements of our nation; not one in which Jewish people are abused on the street. It is my fervent prayer and hope that we wake up to fight against antisemitism and all hatred and cultivate our strength as a nation to be one that is unified and concerned about the vulnerable.”

This incident occurs as antisemitic incidents in the United States have increased by 360% following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, according to preliminary data from the Anti-Defamation League.

“In 2024, ADL has unfortunately continued to see an increase in antisemitic incidents throughout D.C. and across the country,” said Meredith Weisel, regional director of the ADL’s Washington, D.C., office, which also covers the Baltimore area, in an email. “We are deeply uneasy by this continuing trend and surge of antisemitic incidents. Antisemitism has become mainstream in our culture in a way that was unthinkable a few years ago.”

Weisel said she is satisfied with the police response to this incident and hopes to see a citywide comprehensive strategy to address antisemitism.

“We appreciate MPD’s swift response here and urge them to fully investigate not just this most recent incident, but every incident where there appears to be some bias toward Jewish individuals and the greater Jewish community,” Weisel said. “It’s important that every sector of society is fully trained to also recognize antisemitism in their communities.”

Golfeyz urged others to maintain situational awareness while walking in D.C., and avoid listening to music, especially for those who are wearing a religious symbol. He said he would have heard the assailant’s footsteps and run away had he not had headphones in.

“I don’t want this to ever happen to anyone,” Golfeyz said. “I’m still reeling.”