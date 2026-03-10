Jewish Students Shadow a Maryland Legislator for a Day

Mia Resnicow and Zoe Bell | Staff Writers

Local Jewish students took their interest in government and politics to the next level on March 10 by shadowing a Jewish legislator for a day in Annapolis.

Fifty students participated in this hands-on civic engagement program designed to immerse students in the work of state legislators and broaden their understanding of the legislative process, a first-of-its-kind program by the Maryland Legislative Jewish Caucus.

“It’s getting an up-close and personal understanding of issues that affect our community, but also issues that affect the entire state,” said Del. Jared Solomon, who co-chairs the Maryland Legislative Jewish Caucus. “We want to make sure that young people understand how state government works, how they can get engaged in it. We want them to see the process.”

Participants followed their assigned legislator through committee meetings, floor sessions and constituent interactions, allowing them to witness public service in action.

Students also learned from educational sessions on how a bill becomes a law, the role of advocacy within the Jewish community and the importance of civic engagement, according to the caucus.

Solomon said he can relate to these teens’ enthusiasm. “I was one of those high school students that was really interested in local and state government and just government in general,” he said, adding that he began his career as a high school teacher in Baltimore County.

Launched in January 2024, the caucus formed to counter antisemitism and hate crimes, protect religious freedom and educate Marylanders about the Jewish community, according to its website. The caucus also serves as a liaison to Jewish people and celebrates Jewish culture and heritage.

Solomon said Student Shadow Day was inspired by the Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus and the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, both of which host the youth civic engagement program. He added that it can be intimidating for a young person to visit a state capitol and get started in advocacy, but that affinity groups such as the caucuses can ease the process.

“Sometimes it’s a little bit less scary if you’re with somebody who comes from a similar background or there’s some level of similarity,” Solomon said. “And the whole point of [Student Shadow Day] is to break down those walls, give high school students the view and understanding that the state government is here to work with them, and that they can be active and engaged with assistance in it … This is a way to open up that entry point.”

Many of the participants had already been politically involved on some level before March 10.

Aaron Olivas, a junior at Pikesville High School and a member of Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation, participated in the event in Annapolis, but it wasn’t his first time there.

Last summer, he interned for Del. Dana Stein, who originally told him about the opportunity. Olivias is also a past president of his high school class and is active in student government. In November, he attended the Baltimore County Student Council’s General Assembly, and he hopes to serve in local government someday.

“I love Annapolis. I love the state government. I’ve worked in its chambers before, so I was planning on coming down there at some point anyway,” Olivias said. “This just seemed like the perfect opportunity to come down there … and see the day-to-day operations of the State Capitol.”

Designating Title VI coordinators in state K–12 schools is one of the caucus’ top priorities for 2026, Solomon said.

Another caucus priority is to require schools to collect and analyze bullying data based on motivating characteristics, which will help the state better understand the scope of antisemitism and other forms of discrimination and act more effectively.

[email protected]

[email protected]