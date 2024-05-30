Jewish Summer Reading Recommendations for Kids and Teens

Summer reading is a time-honored tradition promoted by schools and libraries. It’s easy to find a list of suggested books for summer reading, but it can be a bit more difficult to find books focused on Jewish subjects, values or history.

Courtesy of Rachel Pototsky, PJ Library Baltimore’s family engagement senior associate, and Jessica Fink, Jewish Library of Baltimore’s executive director, here are some suggestions for students looking for books to fill out their summer reading list.

Picture Books

“Noah’s Swim-a-Thon”

by Ann B. Koffsky

Noah loves summer camp. He loves doing crafts and singing Shabbat songs by the campfire, but he’s scared of the camp pool. But when his camp announces a swim-a-thon that will raise money so other children can attend for the summer, Noah faces his fears to help out his community.

Elementary Readers

“Sami’s Sleepaway Summer”

by Jenny Meyerhoff, illustrated by Cathi Mingus

Inspired by the author’s summers at the Conservative Camp Ramah in Canada, the book follows the titular Sami during her first time at sleepaway camp. Her older sister Maya has always had a great time at Camp Cedar Lake, but Sami has to put up with being away from home, doing the scary ropes course and, worst of all, her annoying cousin, Daniel.

“Ellie’s Deli: Wishing on Matzo Ball Soup!”

by Lisa Greenwald, illustrated by Galia Bernstein

Ellie’s family has owned Lukshen Deli for as long as she can remember. But when the business is in danger of closing, Ellie wishes on their matzo ball soup pot that the deli will stay open. In addition to the main story, this book includes 14 recipes for Jewish deli dishes that kids can make at home.

“The Surprise Carnival and Other Stories”

by Rochel Burstyn

A collection of entertaining short stories with a Jewish twist, including friends planning a surprise party, a thief stealing the wrong briefcase and more.

Middle Grade

“The Path of Names”

by Ari B. Goelman

Dahlia is reluctant to go to camp for the summer, as she doesn’t enjoy being out in nature with mean girls. But when she starts having strange dreams, she’s pulled into a world of Jewish mysticism and supernatural phenomena. The book’s official description likens it to “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay,” but more aimed at a younger audience.

“Always Anthony”

by Terri Libenson

Anthony is TPFW (Too Popular for Words), while Leah is shy and withdrawn. The two of them bond over their shared interests and love of science, but when they witness Anthony’s teammates bullying a sixth grader at their middle school, the incident threatens to destroy their friendship. The story is told through Anthony and Leah’s often-differing perspectives.

“Eddie Whatever”

by Lois Ruby

While volunteering at a retirement home for his b’nai mitzvah project, where the residents can’t even remember his last name, Eddie uncovers a hidden world of drama between the elderly retirees. Suspicion falls on him when objects start going missing from the retirement home, and it’s up to him and fellow volunteer Tessa to prove his innocence.

Young Adult

“We Are Not Strangers”

by Josh Tuininga

When Marco Calvo’s grandfather, “Papoo,” passes away, he’s surprised when several Japanese-American families show up at his funeral. From there, he learns about Papoo’s friendship with Sam Akiyama, and how he fought to keep Sam’s business running while his family was imprisoned at an internment camp during World War II.

“The Spanish Plot”

by Leah Sokol

In this interactive choose-your-own-adventure story, you decide the ending. You are a Jewish child living in 1492 Spain, and your mother is the nurse to the grandson of Jewish scholar and queen’s advisor Don Abarbanel. But a strange man approaches you as you’re looking after his grandson. With nine different endings and branching paths, this story lends itself to multiple rereads.

Nonfiction

“Always, Jackie: The True Story of a Boy and His Baseball Hero”

by Ronnie Rabinovitz

Rabinovitz tells the story of his unlikely friendship with legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson, as the two exchange letters and eventually meet in person over the course of Rabinovitz’s childhood. Despite how different their circumstances are, the second baseman and the baseball fan forge a lifelong friendship in part due to their shared experiences with discrimination.

“Growing Peace: A Story of Farming, Music, and Religious Harmony”

by Richard Sobol

After witnessing the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, Ugandan musician and coffee farmer J.J. Keki returns to his home country hoping to find a way to connect disparate members of his community. After seeing Muslim, Jewish and Christian children playing together, he comes up with the idea to create a Fair Trade coffee cooperative with their farmer parents. This picture book features real photos from the development of the Peace Kawomera coffee collective.