On March 30, Jill Iris Frank of San Diego, Calif., at 58. She is survived by siblings Rochelle Frank (Lea Ann Howard) and Lee Frank; and niece Madeleine Howard-Frank. She is also survived by a loyal close group of friends in San Diego including Joe Heuring (my Joe), her rock. She was predeceased by parents Arlyn and Sorrell Frank. She was a first-class cat lover and defender of animal rights. She loved children and nature. She was the center of her friends’ world and was the straw that stirred the drink. She loved her family and her San Diego family profoundly. She will be deeply missed by all.

Contributions may be sent to SPCA, online at aspca.org.