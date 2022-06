On June 8, Jo Hannah of Baltimore at 66. She is survived by mother Myra Schein; sister Patti (Brian) Shanklin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by sister Sheri Vizzi; father Jack Breskow and stepfather B. Robert Schein.

Contributions may be sent to HopeWell Cancer Support, P.O. Box 755, Brooklandville, MD 21022.