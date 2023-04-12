On April 3, Joan Dian Seid of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by children Leslie (Russell) Seid Margolis and David (Lisa) Seid; and grandchildren Pazya Margolis, Rebecca Margolis, Naomi Seid and Raya Seid. She was predeceased by husband Paul Seid; and parents Rose and Albert Wiener. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who made friends wherever she went. She was a wonderful baker and knitter and a dedicated member and volunteer at Temple Avoda in Fair Lawn, N.J., where she resided for more than 40 years before moving to Baltimore.

Contributions may be sent to Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, 6555 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20817 or National Council of Jewish Women, Attn: Development Department, 2055 L St., NW, Suite 650, Washington, DC 20036.