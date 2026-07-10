Joan Grossman (nee Salter), of Columbia, passed away on June 17 at the age of 69. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jeffrey Grossman; loving children, David (Amy) Grossman, Robert (Emily) Grossman, and Meredith (Taiki) Haugen; dear brother, Richard (Robin) Salter; and adored grandchildren, Natalie Grossman, Daniel Grossman, Levi Grossman, and Margaret Grossman. Joan was predeceased by her parents, Sara and David Salter. Joan was a selfless and gentle soul who always put her family and loved ones first. She will be remembered for her love of the arts, nature, and swimming in the ocean, as well as her passion for teaching, her infectious laugh, and her determinedly positive outlook on life. Joan made a profound and lasting impact on her children, friends, and local community, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.