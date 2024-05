On May 13, Joan H. Sills (née Green) of Pikesville at 85. She is survived by husband Edward Sills; children Marion Sills and Jonathan (Deborah) Sills; sister Gale Etta Green; brother Arnold (the late Eilene) Green; and grandchildren Elizabeth Sills, Henry Sills, Hannah Sills-Feerst, Abigail Sills-Feerst and Maya Sills-Feerst. She was predeceased by parents Moe and Lillian Green.

Contributions may be sent to Maryland Legal Aid, 500 E. Lexington St., MD 21202.