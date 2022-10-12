On October 1, Jody Beth Levey of Baltimore at 60. She is survived by son Jeremy Levey; daughter-in-law Sarah; and family-friends Sherry, Steve, Alec, Eliana, Heston and Amanda Sandler. Out of friendship, Jody created her own circle of family with numerous people she met throughout her lifetime. Through her many years of teaching at Beth Tfiloh, she nurtured the lives of all her students and created lasting connections with their parents. Whether it was childhood friends, bunkmates at Camp Louise or the many connections she made in her neighborhood in Westminster, Jody always enjoyed being around and spending time with everyone she met.

She loved nature, history, living green, traveling, and just sitting and talking with her family and friends (or anyone who would listen). She will be dearly missed by all who knew her well.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Feeding America, 161 North Clark St., Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60601 or Animal Welfare Institute, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., SE, Washington, D.C. 20003.