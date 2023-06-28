On June 16, Joel J. Rabin of Baltimore at 87. He is survived by wife Dr. Nancy Kohn Rabin; children Dr. Rebecca Rabin (Scott Bloomberg) and Dr. Leah (Dr. Zachary) Larson-Rabin; and grandchildren Sagan, Asha, Hypatia, Irena and Cassin Larson-Rabin and Micah and Aviva Bloomberg. He was predeceased by brother Dr. David D. Rabin and parents Fanny and Louis Rabin.

Contributions may be sent to Maryland Citizens Health Initiative, c/o Vincent Demarco, 2600 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD 21218, or Johns Hopkins Precision Medicine Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, Dr. Constantine Lyketsos, The fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 530 Broadway, Suite 914, Baltimore, MD 21205.