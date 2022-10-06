On September 16, Joel Tischler of Baltimore at 72. Joel was a big brother to Alan Tischler, Bruce Tischler, Dr. Mark Tischler and Joanne (Tischler) Pinney. He was a grandson to Herbert and Minnie Shafer, and David and Sadie Tischler. Joel was also a dear friend to Jesse Spence.

Joel traveled widely in Europe and Asia, and worked as a perfusionist for a time in Puerto Rico. His wide-ranging interests included vintage sports cars, ballroom dancing, horseback riding, jazz and maintaining his country home in Salisbury, Md., where he lived most of his life.

Donations can be made in his name to KNKX, his favorite public-radio jazz station, at KNKX.org or to a charity of your choice.