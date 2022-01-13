On Dec. 26, Susan Joffe (née Gessouroun). Beloved wife of 53 years of the late Max Joffe; devoted and dear mother of Judy (Andrew) Sherman; cherished sister of Ralph (Renee) Gessouroun and seven late siblings; amazingly loving, comforting, strong, authentic and beautiful grandma to Matt (Alli) Sherman and Jenn Sherman; loving great-grandmother of Jackson Max Sherman; and devoted daughter of the late Bona and Moshe Gessouroun. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211, 410.235.8826, mdspca.org.