Johns Hopkins Earns Shoutout in ADL’s Campus Antisemitism Report Card

Among the majority of colleges in the Maryland-Washington, D.C., region that have improved in their standings with the Anti-Defamation League, Johns Hopkins University stands out.

The private Baltimore university is among the 58% of ADL’s assessed colleges and universities earning a top grade of A or B in 2026, in ADL’s third annual Campus Antisemitism Report Card according to a March 10 press release.

“We are extremely proud of the progress that we’ve seen both nationally and in our region,” Tali Cohen, ADL Washington’s regional director, told Baltimore Jewish Times. “Many universities are showing year-over-year improvement as institutions strengthen policies and responses to antisemitism. For us, this is really a testament to what can be done when campuses focus on this important topic and work collaboratively with ADL.”

Johns Hopkins University

JHU progressed from a grade of “B” to “A” on the ADL’s annual Campus Antisemitism Report Card from 2025 to 2026. Grades are determined across 32 criteria in three areas: schools’ administrative policies, Jewish life on campus, and campus conduct and climate concerns, according to the press release, and JHU passed all three with flying colors.

“Johns Hopkins stand[s] out as a top-performing institution for its consistent condemnation of antisemitic incidents, clear enforcement of conduct standards and sustained investment in Jewish life,” the press release read.

JHU didn’t always score high marks, earning a “D” in 2024, a “B” in 2025 and now an “A,” according to Cohen.

The university is home to campus Hillel and Chabad chapters, as well as Jewish Greek life organizations, according to the report card. In spring 2025, JHU approved the development of a Jewish Employee Resource Group.

JHU also hired a Title VI coordinator to oversee compliance with federal civil rights law and ensure “consistent enforcement of protections against discrimination, including antisemitism,” before the 2025–26 academic year. The university launched a Title VI training program that is mandatory for all students, staff and faculty, teaching the community how to recognize, report and respond to discrimination and harassment, according to ADL.

JHU partnered with Hopkins Hillel to bolster campus education about Jewish identity and the Jewish community. The university has also banned masks or face coverings at protests or demonstrations, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons or as part of a university-sponsored event.

A group of senior administrators meets monthly with Hopkins Hillel to address concerns regarding antisemitism and strengthen Jewish life on campus, according to ADL.

The only two unmet criteria are that antisemitism isn’t included in JHU’s code of conduct and policies and what ADL describes as an alarming level of “hostile anti-Zionist student groups.”

Towson University

Towson University also improved, earning a “B” — or “better than most” — on ADL’s 2026 Campus Report Card.

The public Baltimore university met all three areas of assessment. Towson is home to a Hillel, Chabad, Jewish Greek life organizations and a partnership with Baltimore Hebrew Institute.

Towson completed the Hillel Campus Climate Initiative survey in spring 2025, according to the report card. The university also requires an anti-discrimination training for all incoming students and employees, including the definition of antisemitism.

The unmet criteria are the inclusion of antisemitism in the code of conduct and policies, an advisory council to address antisemitism and support Jewish life, and an official position against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign. Like JHU, Towson’s campus is home to what ADL describes as an alarming level of “hostile anti-Zionist student groups.”

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Coming in last place among the three Baltimore-area schools assessed, University of Maryland, Baltimore County, improved from a “D” in 2025 to a “C” in 2026.

While UMBC scored “excellent” for Jewish life on campus and “low to none” for campus conduct and climate concerns, the school is below expectations for publicly-disclosed administrative actions on ADL’s report card.

UMBC offers a course on the origins of antisemitism. The university’s Hillel has co-hosted antisemitism trainings, according to the report card.

UMBC lacks an advisory council to address antisemitism and support Jewish life, and fails to conduct research to assess Jewish campus community experiences, according to the report card. It also could work on including antisemitism in the code of conduct, implementing mandatory antisemitism education, adopting an official position against BDS, and providing initiatives for civil discourse on campus.

Although UMBC is home to Jewish student organizations, Jewish studies programs, Jewish religious services and more, the university could improve its marks with the addition of a Jewish alumni group and active pro-Israel student group, ADL reported.

[email protected]