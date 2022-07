On July 21, Jon Pine of Rockville at 61. He is survived by mother Rhoda Zucker Pine; siblings Dr. Daniel Pine (Rabbi Judy Brazen) and Rabbi Debbie Pine (Rabbi Andrew Busch); and nieces and nephews Jacob Pine, Abigail Pine, Ezra Pine, Johanna Busch (Jacob Goldman), Ben Busch and Ethan Busch. He was predeceased by father Rabbi Jerry Pine and girlfriend Nancy Hough.

Contributions may be sent to Housing Unlimited Inc, 12125 Veirs Mill Road, Unit 201, Silver Spring, MD 20906.