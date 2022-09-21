On September 10, Joseph Charles Levitt of Owings Mills at 89. He is survived by wife Carol Levitt (née Propf); children Keith Levitt, Jeffrey (Dana) Levitt and Tracey (Michael) Grela; grandchildren Emily Levitt, Kayla (Jimmy) Wirtz, Grant Levitt, Alyssa Levitt, Joseph Grela and Halina Grela; and great grandchildren Logan and Ava Wirtz. He was predeceased by parents Oscar and Irene Levitt; and brother Jack (Kay) Levitt. Joe loved to make people laugh. He always had a joke ready for everything. He loved his family, the Orioles, the Ravens, great restaurants and a good cigar. He will always live in our hearts.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Suite 404, Lutherville, MD 21093 or the charity of your choice.