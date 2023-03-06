Joseph Freiman

On February 16, Joe Freiman of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Baltimore at 100 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Rita, and daughters Sandy (Howard Schapiro) and Helene (Gordon Berne); grandchildren Mike Schapiro, Ben Schapiro (Valentina), Ian Carlisle (Eimile), Leah Carlisle, and Jared Carlisle; great-grandson Jacob Schapiro; brother Sonny Freiman (Rhona) and sister-in-law Phyllis Freiman. He was predeceased by his parents Bessie and Henry, and his brothers Bernie Freiman (Mignon), Paul Freiman, and Sammy Freiman.

Contributions can be made to Temple Emanu-El (sarasotatemple.org) or the charity of your choice.