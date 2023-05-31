On May 21, Joseph “Joey” William Malin of Baltimore at 79. He is survived by wife Lauri Sue Malin (née Kronthal); children Rusty (Kim) Burkhead, Neil (Alice) Malin, Amy (Andy) Cignatta, Joel (Jill) Hack, Staci Hack, Andy (Jen) Hack, Ari (Isabelle) Blitz and Erin Blitz; brother Howard (Claretta) Malin; grandchildren Kristi (Graham), Cheyenne, Tyler, Melissa, Drew, Aidan, Lexi (fiance, Tradd), Ryan, Grady, Rhys and Emilia (Emmy); great-grandchildren Logan, Norah, Taylor, Isabella and Scarlett; also survived by Carol Malin and Marilyn Hack. He was predeceased by sister Esther (Robert) Sherer and parents Sara and Abe Malin.

Contributions may be sent to Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208; Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570; Itineris Baltimore, 2050 Rockrose Ave., Suite A, Baltimore, MD 21211; Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; or the charity of your choice.