On June 1, Joseph Levin of Baltimore at 81. He is survived by wife Joanne Levin (née Volkman); adoring children Lara (Leon) Fleischer, Carrie (Todd) Weitzman, Adam Lublinsky, Kristin Lublinsky and Rebecca (Hal) Fero; and grandchildren Leah Fleischer, Lark Fleischer, Sarah Weitzman, Jack Weitzman, Izabella Humphreys, Conor Lublinsky, Logan Lublinsky, Emily Fero, Samantha Fero and Noah Fero. He was predeceased by sister Merlee Gerber and parents Florence and Isadore Levin. He is also survived by canine companions Zach and Kasper.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.