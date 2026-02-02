Josh Singer: Pikesville Resident Brings a Love for Camp to the JCC

Camp has always been an important part of Josh Singer’s life.

Singer grew up in Pikesville and attended Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, where his father worked as a teacher. Over the summers, he would attend Beth Tfiloh camps, and when he was old enough, he became a counselor-in-training and then a counselor. During the school year, he also helped with the children’s programming on weekends.

His experiences at camp instilled in him a strong connection to Judaism and to Israel, which is part of the reason why today he serves as the new assistant director of J Day and youth programs at the JCC of Greater Baltimore.

“The most memorable experience I have with Judaism is probably in camp when I was a kid. We had a giant map of Israel,” the Pikesville resident said. “They laid it out, and they were like, ‘Okay, these are the different parts of Israel. This is where the Negev is. This is where the Kotel is. This is where Tel Aviv is.’”

Having family members and friends living in Israel at the time, Singer said this experience allowed him to feel more connected before he had the opportunity to actually visit Israel. Today, Singer has had that opportunity multiple times.

Singer started in his new position at the JCC in December, where he is responsible for programming for J Day, J Kids and the JCC’s School’s Out program. To make sure these programs run smoothly, Singer plans special events, coordinates field trips and oversees registration and logistics.

“When the kids come to camp, I want to see them have a smile on their face. When I see them throughout the day, I want them to have a smile on their face,” Singer said. “When they go home, I want to make sure that they have a smile on their face, because if those three things happen, then I know that they had a great day, and that’s what’s most important.”

Singer went to college at Towson University for psychology and family studies. He then got his master’s in social work from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

“I’ve always loved working with kids. I’ve been working with kids ever since I was in high school — or maybe even middle school,” he said. “I’ve been a part of camping since I was five and so … [this new role] was just kind of natural for me.”

While in graduate school, he worked at the Calvert School, a private school in Baltimore, as a substitute teacher and at the school’s aftercare program, where he described learning valuable, hands-on skills in addition to his coursework. Over the summers, Singer stayed involved in Beth Tfiloh’s camps, taking on more leadership roles like unit head and then program director after graduating in 2024.

Now at the JCC, he said that his new position has allowed him to “spread my wings.”

“It [has] allowed me the opportunity to really expand my impact work with a broader range of youth programming [and] some more year-round programming,” Singer said. “Take on some new leadership responsibilities while continuing to really do what I love most, which is building engaging programming for kids.”

Singer’s dad also worked at the JCC when he was younger, and the son said his new role has made him feel closer to his father — like he is following in his father’s footsteps.

“We usually have Friday night dinner together, so we’ll sit there and reminisce and laugh and joke, and it’s been really rewarding and great to feel like, in some way, I’m carrying on his legacy.”

