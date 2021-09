On Sept. 5, Steven Andrew Joss of Columbia at 72. He is survived by wife Kathy Joss; children Lauren (Daniel) Topf and Adam (Adrienne) Joss; grandchildren Samantha Topf, Jordan Topf, Ella Topf, Max Joss and Olivia Joss; and brother-in-law Jim (Susan) Tupp. He was predeceased by parents Leonard and Lillian Joss.

Contributions may be sent to Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759 or Howard Community College Educational Foundation, HCCEF, at howardcc.edu/stevejoss.