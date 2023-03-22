On March 10, Joyce Axelman Franklin of Baltimore at 70. She is survived by husband Raymond Franklin; children Stacey (Adam) Konstas and Jacob Holland; siblings Karen (Randy) Hesse and Mark (Sharon) Donald; and grandchildren Ace Konstas and Wynn Konstas. She was predeceased by parents Cantor Alvin and Geraldine Donald, and Noah Axelman. Her family was her main passion but she also lived a very rewarding professional life. For over 40 years she was proud to be a Johns Hopkins University employee and to be at the forefront of clinical research. Managing the labs of Drs. Migeon, Gearhart and Elisseeff, she helped advance stem cell research.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.