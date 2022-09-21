On September 11, Joyce Barbara Chiani of Baltimore at 79. Joyce was a friend to many, a sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and more. In addition to all of these traditional titles, Joyce was also an unofficial restaurant critic, a QVC fanatic, a player of mahjong, a lover and collector of all things elephant, a singer in the comfort of her home or car, a home cook who once made the local paper, a woman with a wheezy and contagious laugh, a watcher of “soaps,” and above all else, a beautiful, funny, brave and widely loved woman who will be missed by so many.

