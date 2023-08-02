On July 19, Joyce Ellen Leviton of Baltimore at 78. Sister of Susan Leviton (Jeffrey Lauren) and Audrey Leviton (Peter Martin); aunt of Jake Martin (Stephanie Martin), Liz Lauros (Shai Lauros) and Josh Lauren (Taieri McKenzie); great-aunt of Max, Lucy and Emma Martin, Reuben and Micah Lauros and Lola Lauren; and cousin of Neil Tucker (Laura) and their children Michael, Molly and Will. She was predeceased by parents Max and Goldie Leviton. She spent much of her life empowering and supporting neighborhoods as chief of Baltimore City’s community planning. She loved progressive politics and was a founding member of the New Democratic Club and worked on several national presidential campaigns. She also worked for many years on Capitol Hill for Sen. Ben Cardin as an advocate for many constituents including Maryland’s cultural and arts communities. She loved her Otterbein community and her vast circle of friends.

Contributions may be sent to Live Baltimore, 343 N. Charles St. Baltimore MD 21201. livebaltimore.com/Joyce-Leviton/