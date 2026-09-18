Joyce Levy-Levin, of Pikesville, passed away on September 16, at the age of 73. Joyce was a 20-year liver transplant recipient survivor, and an active and beloved member of the Legacy transplant and Hopewell community. Joyce’s exuberance and passion for life enabled her to courageously continue thriving even during challenging times. Joyce was a free spirit who lived life on her own terms and believed that every moment was meant to be experienced with great joy. In her younger years, she loved spending time with friends in Atlantic City, and the ocean was always her happy place. Joyce is survived by her beloved brother, Larry Levy, and sister-in-law, Karen Levy; her niece, Jaime Levy; and her nephew, Scott Levy; along with many cherished friends.