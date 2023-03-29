On March 17, Joyce Margolis (née Weisman) of Baltimore at 85. She is survived by husband Frank Margolis; sons Jonathan Margolis (Linda Keyes), Peter Margolis (Meg Gordon) and Michael (Deborah) Margolis; sister Hope (Sandy) Friedland; and grandchildren Aaron Margolis, Christopher Margolis, Helen Margolis and Andrew Margolis. She was predeceased by parents Sally and Murray Weisman. She was a scientist, talented artist and old-fashioned balaboosta (Yiddish for “amazing homemaker”). She enjoyed traveling with her husband around the United States and the world, visiting over 20 countries.

Contributions may be sent to Congregation Kol HaLev.